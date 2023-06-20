News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have 93,000 followers on Twitter.

The most followed League One clubs on Twitter and how Northampton Town compare to Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Carlisle United, Burton Albion, Exeter City and Cambridge United - picture gallery

Northampton Town have a following of 93,000 followers on Twitter.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

The support for the club spans for and wide, with fans dotted all over the country.

And for those out of the town, Twitter is a rather useful way of staying in touch with the club.

But how does the Cobblers Twitter following compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s every club’s Twitter following, running from smallest to highest.

74.4k

1. Lincoln City

74.4k Photo: Mark Thompson

75.9k

2. Cheltenham Town

75.9k Photo: Dan Istitene

80.7k

3. Stevenage

80.7k Photo: Dan Istitene

81.9k

4. Cambridge United

81.9k Photo: Harriet Lander

