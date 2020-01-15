Teenager Roberts backed for more first-team minutes after impressing Curle

The door to the Cobblers first-team 'is always open' for young Morgan Roberts after he made his fourth appearance of the season at Salford City on Saturday.

The 19-year-old winger, who emerged through the club's academy system, also made substitute appearances against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup and Peterborough and Cambridge in the EFL Trophy.

Roberts has spent the large majority of the season on loan, first at AFC Rushden & Diamonds and then Banbury United, but manager Keith Curle is a big fan of the teenager and will not hesitate in playing him should the opportunity arise.

"The pleasing thing on Saturday was that we had Morgan coming back into the fold," he said. "He's part of our first-team squad.

"He went out on loan as part of his progression and his development because he needed that game-time and he needed that competitive edge.

"It was good to get him on the pitch on Saturday. He will chase people down, he will quicken play up and he will try and land on the ball on the final third and he can create."

Roberts impressed many onlookers during his time at Banbury, scoring four times in 11 games before being recalled by the Cobblers last week.

"We need to make sure the door is always left open for him," Curle added. "The club have invested in him and see potential in him and I see potential in him also.

"That's why he was given some game-time. When I first came to the club there was something about him, which there is with a lot of left-footed players.

"But he's been working hard on his physical conditioning and his fitness work and that's improved. He's not bulked up but he's a strong little character.

"Now he's been playing men's football, he's getting that aggressive attitude which is needed and the lad's got quality and he can score goals and be creative.

"He's got a good work ethic, he doesn't shy away and now he's accepting challenges in terms of being more integrated into the group."