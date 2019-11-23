TEAM NEWS: Cobblers unchanged for home clash with Grimsby Town as Watson returns to bench

Keith Curle has named an unchanged team for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Grimsby Town at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 3pm).

The Town boss has stuck with the same starting XI that saw off Crewe Alexandra 4-1 last weekend.

There is a change on the substitutes bench though, as midfielder Ryan Watson makes a welcome return to the squad.

Watson hasn't featured since breaking his collarbone in the leasing.com Trophy clash with Peterborough United back on September 3.

As far as Grismby are concerned, they have been boosted by the return from injury of striker James Hanson, and he will partner Matt Green in attack.

Cobblers team: Cornell, Hoskins, Goode, Wharton, Turnbull, Adams, Ljnes, McCormack, Anderson, Oliver, A Williams. Substitutes: Hall-Johnson, Watson, Smith, Pollock, Warburton, Harriman, Arnold.

Grimbsy team: MCkeown, Gibson, David, Waterfall, Green, Hessenthaler, Hanson, Cook, Robson, Clifton, Hewitt. Substitutes: Whitehouse, Rose, Cardwell, Odbu, Ring, Russell, Starbuck