Taylor insists Robins slip is just a blip for Cobblers

Ash Taylor is convinced the Cobblers’ defeat at Cheltenham Town was simply a blip, and he is determined to quickly get the season back on track.

Last Saturday’s loss was Town’s first in nine Sky Bet League Two matches, but Taylor says it hasn’t knocked the confidence in the squad.

The Cobblers entertain fourth-from-bottom Port Vale at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday, desperately in need of the win to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

And former Aberdeen man Taylor is confident they can do just that.

“The atmosphere around the place is still good, and we have got to put that game behind us now,” said the 28-year-old.

“It’s just one performance in nine with the run we have been on, and we have been brilliant in that time.

“So we just have to put it behind us and focus on weekend and have a good week in training.

“We have the character in the changing room to bounce back.

“We have the senior lads who are experienced enough to know you don’t let that bad performance put a downer on things.

“We just have to look forward and then put in a good, solid performance at home at the weekend.”

The setback at Whaddon Road means the Cobblers are now nine points off the top seven with just seven games of the season remaining.

What was always an unlikely tilt at the play-offs now looks nigh-on impossible, but Taylor says he and his Cobblers team-mates won’t give up

on it until it is mathematically impossible.

“For me, I take each game as it comes along, and you simply have to focus on that game ahead,” said Taylor, when asked if he feels the team can still get promoted this season.

“You can’t look too far ahead because you get caught up in a lot of things, and I feel if we do our jobs and put in performances like we have then we won’t be too far off.

“Hopefully if we do that, we can get in there.”

Three of Town’s next four fixtures are against teams currently in the bottom four of League Two, starting with Vale this weekend.

The Burslem-based club look to be pretty safe from relegation as they are seven points above the drop zone, but Taylor is expecting them to provide a stiff test this weekend.

“People will think this is going to be an easy game considering the position they are in, but they are fighting for their lives,” said the big central defender.

“These are sometimes tougher games than the ones you play against teams around you in the league.

“Port Vale will look to come here and try to take the maximum points away, so we need to be ready.”