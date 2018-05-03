Taylor insists he has ‘no regrets’ over switching Aberdeen for Cobblers

Ash Taylor insists he has no regreats about his move to Sixfields to join ‘a great club’, despite the Cobblers’ almost certain relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

Although not mathematically relegated, Town are on the brink of the drop from league one after a desperately disappointing season.

That is a scenario that would have been the furthest thing from Taylor’s mind when he swapped life in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen for Sixfields last summer, signing a three-year deal after being tempted south by then boss Justin Edinburgh.

Taylor claimed runners-up medals in the Premiership, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup while at the Dons last season, with Celtic’s ‘Invincibles’ denying him going one better in those competitions.

So when he walked away from Hampden Park at the end of the Scottish Cup Final in May, the prospect of being a league two player just 12 months further on would definitely not have been on his agenda.

But it is the reality, and although obviously disappointed, Taylor insists he is happy at Sixfields, and he will be sticking around to do his bit to help the club bounce back.

“My ambition is to play as high as I can, and I came here off the back of being at Aberdeen and being in two cup finals and winning most weeks,” said the 27-year-old, who started his career at Tranmere Rovers, before moving north of the border to Pittodrie in 2014.

“But it is part and parcel of learning in football, that you have to take the rough with the smooth, and I don’t regret coming here.

“It is a great football club, the people are fantastic, and it’s just unfortunate that some things didn’t go the way they were planned.”

And he made it clear he wants to play his part in helping the club bounce back as quickly as possible.

“Of course I am happy here, but the situation is we are on the brink of relegation,” said Taylor, who turns 28 in July.

“I am happy, I am contracted to the club, and I don’t see anything other than that because I have a job to do and I am part of the responsibility of the club to get back to where it needs to be.

“We have to focus on rebuilding the club, and obviously we need the manager to be announced as soon as possible if we can, so we can start that rebuilding process.

“There are a lot of players here contracted to the club, and we all take our responsibility for what has happened this season.

“We haven’t performed over the course of the whole season, and it’s not about the past couple of games, it’s the whole campaign and it is disappoitning.

“But I am part of this football club for another two years, that’s what my contract is, and that’s the way it is.”

So how long will it take Taylor to shrug off that last-gasp loss at Walsall, and the resulting relegation?

“I have already done it,” declared Taylor, who will make his 52nd start of the season when Town take on Oldham Athletic on Saturday (ko 5.30pm).

“There is no point in looking back, and you just have to focus on looking forwards and what’s next.

“I have brushed it away now, yes, the disappointment is still there and it will be over the summer, but I just have to look forward and be as positive as I can, especially for the group of lads as well.

“As a club, and the supporters, we just need to stick together now and push on and hopefully we will rebuild again.”