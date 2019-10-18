‘Talk is cheap’ – Curle demands reaction from Cobblers

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is demanding a reaction from his players when they face Salford City on Saturday after admitting ‘talk is cheap’ following their recent dip in form.

Town are four games without a win and have dropped to 18th in Sky Bet League Two, six points adrift of the top seven and a further five behind early pacesetters Crewe Alexandra.

They were brushed aside by Scunthorpe United last time out and after exchanging some forthright views in training this week, Curle says his players must now do their talking on the pitch.

“The reaction comes on Saturday because talk is cheap,” he said. “People can say the right things and intend the right things but we’ve got to do the right thing as a group and as a team.

“We need to come out and we need to show a reaction. It’s very easy to get beat and say you don’t like it and there can be sad faces on the Sunday but no matter what you do on Sunday, it doesn’t change the result.

“You get an opportunity through the week to build, prepare and then perform.”

Cobblers were expected to operate in the top 10 this season and Curle is confident they can still to do, providing they find some consistency.

“Any team that goes on a run can propel themselves up into the top half but it’s about getting a level of consistency and getting the minimum requirement out of every game,” he added.

“If we go out and win on Saturday, does that mean everything is alright? No, it doesn’t. We’re still a work in progress.”