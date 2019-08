Who impressed most in an excellent away performance? Find out with our player ratings - scroll down and flick through the gallery to find out how every player performed at the County Ground.

David Cornell First clean sheet of the season and the fact he only had one serious save to make - acrobatically tipping over Lyden's second-half header - was testament to his side's excellent defending... 7.5

Shaun McWilliams Disciplined and cautious at right-back. Occasionally played himself into trouble but did a fine job for the team and proved a stout opponent for Swindon's wide men... 7.5

Charlie Goode A blocking and clearing machine at the County Ground. Two goal-saving defensive interventions in particular - one from Doyle and another from Woolery - spring to mind. Towering display throughout from the skipper... 8

Scott Wharton His serene, calm style of defending complements Goode's more all-action approach. Read the danger well numerous times against Swindon, making some timely tackles before being forced off with injury... 7.5

