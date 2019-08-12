Swansea will take cup clash with Cobblers 'very seriously', insists boss Cooper

Swansea City will take Tuesday's League Cup tie with the Cobblers 'very seriously', according to manager Steve Cooper.

The former England U17s boss, who took over from the Brighton-bound Graham Potter in the summer, has overseen a 2-1 home win against Hull City and a 0-0 draw at Derby County in his first two matches at the helm.

Ahead of Northampton's visit on Tuesday, Cooper says he's yet to decide whether or not the ring the changes from the team that were held to a goalless draw at Pride Park on Saturday.

"I haven't decided yet," he told WalesOnline. "We've got a squad of players now who will play a part in the season.

"There's lots of Championship games and maybe some cup games hopefully. We're going to need everybody that's for sure.

"We're picking teams that we think can win games and sometimes that will include certain players. Tuesday will be another example of putting a team out that we think can perform well.

"We're taking it very seriously and we absolutely want to be ready.

"The objective for us is to get the idea of how we want to play right at the top level. We're still getting towards that, but the intentions are right and the progress is good.

"But games are where you really get to make steps to where you want to be. We're looking forward to it, back at home as well so I can't get enough of it really."

Andre Ayew, who joined Swansea for a club record fee of £18m last January, could be in contention to make his first appearance for the club in over a year.

"He's come back really fit," Cooper added. "We're very pleased about his testing results. He's joined training as normal, his condition has allowed him to do that.

"Like everybody else he's in the mix and he could end up being a really good option for us going forward."