Swansea City v Northampton Town LIVE: Team news and updates from Carabao Cup first round tie
Swansea v Cobblers LIVE
Landmark for Leonard
That’s a very very strong Swansea team. Michael Duff clearly taking this game seriously. Makes a tough task that much harder for the Cobblers.
Strong Swansea XI
TEAM NEWS
Debut for Max Thompson in goal tonight. Seven changes from the weekend.
Cobblers XI: Thompson, Sherring, Monthé, Dyche, McGowan ©, Koiki, Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock, Bowie, Appéré
Bench includes 18-year-old midfielder Jacob Scott. Few first-teamers are being managed and haven’t travelled.
We’ve arrived in Swansea for tonight’s cup clash. Just seen the Northampton players getting off the team bus. We’re expecting team news in the next 20 minutes...
Last time out
While Cobblers were narrowly beaten by Stevenage on opening day, Swansea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in Michael Duff’s first official game as manager. He replaced Southampton-bound Russell Martin in the summer.
Ex-Posh man Siriki Dembele gave Birmingham the lead before Jerry Yates earned Swansea a point.
Opposition view
“We will count the bodies we have got and the medical team will feed back to us on whether there are any injuries to report, or any bumps and bruises. We will then get together as a staff and pick the team for Tuesday, but whatever team we do pick it will be one that we think is good enough to go and win the game. We want to win the game. It’s not a case of putting the kids out, we want to get our first win and go through the rounds of the competition.”
Michael Duff, Swansea manager, speaking to the club’s website
How Cobblers could line-up this evening
Jon Brady has confirmed he’ll make changes for this game. Some players - such as Guthrie and Sowerby - are being managed while others - Bowie, Appere and potentially McWilliams - need minutes. Here’s how they could go tonight 👇
Hello! Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie between Swansea City and Northampton.
We’ll have team news when we get it and updates throughout the evening.