Swansea City v Northampton Town LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates from Carabao Cup first round tie

Cobblers turn their focus to the Carabao Cup this evening (Tuesday) when they visit Championship side Swansea City in the first round (7.30pm kick-off).
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST

Keep up to date with events in Wales via our live blog here...

Swansea v Cobblers LIVE

Show new updates
13:53 BSTUpdated 13:53 BST

Last time out

While Cobblers were narrowly beaten by Stevenage on opening day, Swansea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in Michael Duff’s first official game as manager. He replaced Southampton-bound Russell Martin in the summer.

Ex-Posh man Siriki Dembele gave Birmingham the lead before Jerry Yates earned Swansea a point.

13:50 BSTUpdated 13:51 BST

Opposition view

“We will count the bodies we have got and the medical team will feed back to us on whether there are any injuries to report, or any bumps and bruises. We will then get together as a staff and pick the team for Tuesday, but whatever team we do pick it will be one that we think is good enough to go and win the game. We want to win the game. It’s not a case of putting the kids out, we want to get our first win and go through the rounds of the competition.”

Michael Duff, Swansea manager, speaking to the club’s website

13:48 BST

How Cobblers could line-up this evening

Jon Brady has confirmed he’ll make changes for this game. Some players - such as Guthrie and Sowerby - are being managed while others - Bowie, Appere and potentially McWilliams - need minutes. Here’s how they could go tonight 👇

13:43 BST

Hello! Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie between Swansea City and Northampton.

We’ll have team news when we get it and updates throughout the evening.

