Supercomputer predicts where Northampton Town, Burton Albion, Exeter City, Leyton Orient and the rest will finish in next season's League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
The 2025/26 League One season promises to be a much more competitive affair.

There’s no standout favourite this year and no team likely to romp to the title like Birmingham City.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championship.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for improved seasons, while Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will have work to do to repeat last season’s top six finish.

Cobblers have already begun strengthening as they gear themselves up for another battle ahead, with Kevin Nolan happy with his summer moves so far.

Last season Town finished just five points ahead of the relegation places, with a similar season most likely on the cards in 25/26.

So who is going up and down this time around?

Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting next season’s table will finish like this.

91pts (+35)

1. Luton Town

91pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+13)

2. Bolton Wanderers

81pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

77pts (+13)

3. Blackpool

77pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+14)

4. Stockport County

76pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

