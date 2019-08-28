Sunderland set to miss out on Sheffield Wednesday player, Portsmouth keen on Celtic defender - and the rest of the League One and Two rumours

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen says there is 'no chance' Morgan Fox will join Sunderland. (Sheffield Star)

Portsmouth are keen on a deal to sign Celtic left-back Calvin Miller, who is free to leave the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town target Tom Elliott was included in Millwall's squad to face Oxford United in the Carabao Cup last night. (Various)

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed Marcus Maddison could have signed for Sunderland but chief executive Richard Hill 'doesn't rate him'. (Roker Rapport)

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer is training with Southend United with a view to a permament deal. (News at Den)

Colchester United are set to sign Bristol City striker Freddie Hinds on loan. The 20-year-old had previously spent time at Wrexham, Bath and Cheltenham. (Bristol Live)