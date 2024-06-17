The transfer window has thrown open its doors and we’re all set for a summer of great transfer deals.
Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday June 17.
1. Joe Morrell
Joe Morrell is on Wrexham’s radar as his Pompey future remains unclear. (The News). The ambitious League One newcomers are pursuing the Wales international, who is currently available on a free transfer. The Blues have been consistent in claiming they want Morrell to remain, with talks subsequently held, yet are well aware their stance puts them at risk of losing him when his existing deal officially expires on June 30. Photo: Michael Regan
Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Luke Berry from Luton Town. Berry will leave Luton upon the expiry of his contract on 30 June after spending seven years at the club, having played a role in their promotion to the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. Photo: Richard Pelham
Deji Oshilaja has joined Mansfield Town after his departure from Burton Albion. On the move, he said: “I’m very happy. Having spoken to the manager, his staff and the players that I know here, I feel like it’ll be a great place to play football next season. The manager has a clear plan for me in terms of what he wants me to bring to the team so that’s exciting." Photo: Pete Norton
Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca (L) vies to header the ball against Accrington Stanley's English midfielder Tommy Leigh during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium in Accrington, north west England on January 28, 2023.
MK Dons are now leading Burton Albion in the battle for Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon. Photo: PETER POWELL
