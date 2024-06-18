3 . Ben Whitfield (Burton Albion)

Ben Whitfield has signed for Burton following the conclusion of his contract with Barrow AFC. The attacking midfielder joins the Brewers on a two-year deal after his contract expired at the SO Legal Stadium. Whitfield registered 15 goal contributions in over 40 appearances across all competitions last season, in a campaign that saw the Bluebirds narrowly miss out on the play-offs. Photo: Pete Norton