Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Sunday June 23.
1. Paik Seung-ho
Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho in a bid to strengthen their midfield next season. Paik was reportedly of interest to several English clubs in January, including Sunderland, but it was Birmingham who managed to sign him on a two-and-a-half-year deal.Photo: Getty Images
2. Jayden Stockley
Port Vale have signed striker Jayden Stockley from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last term, has agreed a two-year contract at Vale Park.Photo: Getty Images
3. Joe Whitworth
Exeter City are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Joe Whitworth from Premier League side Crystal Palace, according to Alan Nixon. Whitworth was part of the AFC Wimbledon academy but moved to Palace in 2016, where he worked his way through their set-up to make his senior bow in a Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023.Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Charlie Wyke
Bradford City are in talks with former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke over a return to Valley Parade this summer following his departure from Wigan Athletic at the end of his contract. The 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month, according to Alan Nixon.Photo: Getty Images
