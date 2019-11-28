Striker Wootton says Notts County will put league troubles behind them as they target Cobblers FA Cup scalp

In-form striker Kyle Wootton says he and his Notts County team-mates are fully focused on claiming FA Cup glory against the Cobblers at the PTS Academy Stadium on Sunday (ko 2pm).

The Magpies are enduring a dip in form in the National League, having claimed just one point from the past nine available to them, and it is a run that has hit their promotion play-off chances.

Wootton feels County can use the FA Cup as a release from the pressures of regaining the club's Football League status, and that they are travelling down the M1 on Sunday with one thing in mind - winning the game.

The Cobblers are on a seven-match unbeaten run and are strong favourites for the game, but Wootton said: "We’re going there to win no matter what.

“We’ll go and give it a right good go away from home.

“It’s a great task on Sunday and a test of where we’re at as we compare ourselves against a league two side. There will be no holding back."

Wootton, who is on loan at County from Scunthorpe United, has scored five goals in his past four games, and he would love to add to that tally to help see of the Cobblers and set up the chance of a glamour tie against one of the Premier League big boys in round three.

"It’d be great to be in the hat for the third round and, hopefully, get a good tie," said the 23-year-old.

"That would be brilliant for the club.”