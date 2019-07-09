Striker Williams welcomes competition for places after ‘exciting summer’ of recruitment

Striker Andy Williams has welcomed the competition for places in the Cobblers squad after an ‘exciting summer’ of signing activity at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Williams was Town’s top scorer last season, netting 12 goals, with all of them coming in Sky Bet League Two.

He has returned for pre-season to be part of a very different Cobblers squad, and with fresh competition for the attacking roles in the team.

The signings of Harry Smith and Vadaine Oliver offer direct competition to Williams and Junior Morias, while there are other attacking threats with the likes of Matty Warburton, Sam Hoskins and Nicky Adams, and that is something the former Doncaster Rovers man believes can only be good for the club.

“It was an exciting summer to see some of the people we have signed, and everybody is optimistic for a good season now,” said Williams from the club’s training base in Spain.

“It is good to come away and get to know the new lads, and there is a lot of competition which will be exciting for the new season.”

And referring specifically to the striking position, Williams added: “We have a good mix, and there is a lot of competition for places up front, which is what you want.

“There is a nice mix of different threats going forward, so hopefully we can all bring something different to the season.”

Williams, Oliver and Morias were all on the mark in Saturday’s opening pre-season win of the summer over local UCL side Sileby Rangers, and the striker admitted: “It is always nice to get a goal.

“I think I got a few last summer, and then it didn’ty quite pan out when the season started, but it is always nice to find the back of the net whenever you can.

“We did some good finishing out here on Monday as well, so it is starting to feel a bit more human again and finding the back of the net, which is what I enjoy doing.”

Williams is currently preparing for his 15th season as a professional footballer, but he admits he still gets excited at the prospect of a new campaign.

Asked if he was excited ahead of the big kick-off against Walsall on August 3, Williams said: “Yes, massively.

“You always get the buzz, you wait for the fixtures to come out, and then you start to look at them and get excited about various ones.

“You can’t beat that feeling of kick-starting a new season and going into the unknown, and having all the optimism of hopefully achieving something good.”