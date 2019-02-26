Striker Williams desperate to top the scoring charts for Cobblers

Cobblers striker Andy Williams admits he’s determined to finish the campaign as the club’s top goalscorer after netting his first goal of 2019 at Stevenage on Saturday.

Of the players currently at Northampton, Williams leads the way with eight goals in all competitions, two more than Aaron Pierre but two fewer than fellow striker Kevin van Veen, who left Town for Scunthorpe United during last month’s transfer window.

The 32-year-old’s cause has not been helped by his omission from recent starting line-ups, with his last start for the Cobblers coming at Cambridge United over a month ago.

He’s played just 85 minutes across Town’s last six fixtures, but having scored a fine solo effort to snatch victory at the Lamex on Saturday, he’s hoping to reignite his challenge to top the scoring charts this season.

“It’s always in my mind because I’ve achieved it at every club I’ve been at bar one,” said Williams. “I don’t want to finish my time at the Cobblers without ending as top goalscorer for at least one season.

“It’s a long way to go until I achieve that. I’m not even into double figures yet and that’s disappointing for myself personally, but I think I have eight goals in about 17 or 18 starts which isn’t the worst return in the world.”

Williams’ stoppage-time goal at Stevenage came in front of the 650 Cobblers supporters in the away end, who celebrated in similar style to three years earlier when Ricky Holmes also scored a late winner.

“I said to the lads I try not to lose my emotions too much but I lost it a little bit when I scored,” he admitted. “But it was a great feeling to score the winner in front of the travelling supporters.

“It’s not far to come to Stevenage but it was brilliant support and it was nice to get the goal in front of them.”