Striker Williams backed to score ‘bucketloads’ by Austin after frustrating debut

Dean Austin has backed summer signing Andy Williams to ‘score bucketloads’ for the Cobblers this season after revealing the striker was left ‘distraught’ by his two late misses in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Lincoln City.

Williams, on his debut for the club having signed back in May, squandered two excellent chances to pinch a point for Town in the closing stages of Saturday’s League Two curtain-raiser when his free header from eight yards out was too close to goalkeeper Josh Vickers, who denied him again in stoppage-time.

He’s distraught with the chances he missed, the last one particularly. He feels he could have scored a couple but don’t worry about him because I think he’s going to score bucketloads for us this season.

The 31-year-old endured a frustrating, injury-hit campaign last year when a serious ankle problem kept him out for four months, limiting his number of appearances to just 13, but his record of 50 goals across the three previous seasons suggests he has the ability to rack up plenty of goals for Northampton providing the chances keep coming.

“I thought Willo did well leading the line against three big lads that were very powerful,” said Austin. “The one thing with him is that he might not win every header but no-one gets free headers against him.

“He’ll get on the end of crosses and he’s had some good attempts. He’s quite streaky - he can go seven, eight, nine games scoring every game, but I thought he did well on Saturday.”

The inclusion of David Cornell in goal was arguably the most contentious decision Austin made at the weekend as the Welshman was preferred to Reading loanee Lewis Ward.

Cornell did little wrong in pre-season and has been an able back-up ‘keeper for Town over the past couple of seasons but Ward, who impressed at Aldershot last year, was expected to start.

“We’ve got two good goalkeepers and they’re competing for the number one shirt, it’s as simple as that,” Austin added.

“Lewis knows that and he knows what the situation is but I thought David played very well and did what he had to do.”