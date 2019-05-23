Striker Smith hoping he can enjoy a goal rush in his first season with the Cobblers

Striker Harry Smith is targeting a 15-goal haul in his first season in Cobblers colours.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium following his transfer from Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee last week.

Harry Smith has signed a three-year deal at the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)

The big 6ft 5in front man has only been a full-time professional for three years.

He impressed playing for non-League side Folkestone Invicta, and was given his break by Millwall when they offered him a contract in 2016.

Smith gave up his day job as a welder to go into football and things started brilliantly as he scored six goals in his first six games, including a hat-trick in an FA Cup win over non-League Braintree.

But it's fair to say things haven't been as productive since then.

Indeed, Smith has only scored 12 more times, with three of those coming during a five-month loan spell at Swindon Town in 2017/18, and nine for Macclesfield last term as the Silkmen secured their Sky Bet League Two safety on the final day.

So, does he feel he needs to improve his goals-per-game ratio?

“Yep, 100 per cent, especially this season coming up," said Smith. “I look at it like this, to get nine goals in a team that pretty much struggled all season was okay.

“In the second half of the season I think I got eight of those, so I didn’t have a great first half.

“So if I can carry that second half of the season form to here, then I am looking to hit a 15 to 20 goal target, and I don’t see a better place to do that than here at Northampton."

That second half to the campaign is certainly encouraging, with Smith netting seven goals in the final 16 games, including one in the Silkmen's 3-1 Good Friday defeat at the Cobblers.

And he is excited at the prospect of working with his new team-mates.

“The gaffer has signed some really good players, some good, experienced players," said Smith.

"I have looked at that already and for me it epitomises where the club wants to go next season.

“I think with the players he is also looking to bring in, that will be another reason as to why I think we can push on.”