Striker Iaciofano makes non-league switch after leaving Cobblers

Young striker Joe Iaciofano has been snapped up by non-league side St Albans City after he was released by the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old forward came through the academy at Northampton and developed a reputation for scoring goals at youth level, but he made just five appearances for the senior team, all from the bench.

Having signed professional contract at Town in 2017, Iaciofano spent time on loan at Chesham United and Brackley Town but his first-team opportunities at the PTS were limited and subsequently he was released by Keith Curle in May.

Iaciofano, having previously turned out for St Albans in friendlies, now joins the National League South outfit permanently with his debut set to come against Stevenage later today, Saturday.

City manager Ian Allinson said: "You can tell he's going to be a good player for us. He's got that professional mindset and he's obviously been well managed at Northampton.

"We needed to bolster the attacking options and Joe will offer something different for us going into the new season. He’s young but he brings a level of physicality that I feel we were missing towards the end of last season.

“His touch is superb and that will enable us to bring others in the game quicker.”