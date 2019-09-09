Stevenage to have new boss for Cobblers visit after Maamria sacking

Stevenage, who host the Cobblers next Tuesday, have sacked manager Dino Maamria after their winless start to the season.

The 48-year-old took charge at the Lamex in March 2018 and helped Stevenage finish 10th in League Two last season.

However, they have started this campaign poorly and are currently second from bottom on just three points from seven games.

Mark Sampson, who was sacked from his role as England Women's coach in 2017, steps up from the position of first-team coach, assisted by former Cobbler Alex Revell.

The Cobblers head to Hertfordshire for a League Two fixture next Tuesday evening.

A club statement read: "Stevenage FC have today called an end to Dino Maamria’s 18 month reign as manager of the club.

"Following a strong run of results at the end of the 2018/19 season, where Stevenage finished the season in 10th place with 6 wins from the final 7 games, missing the Play-Offs by 1 point, the Club have not recorded a win so far this season and currently sit 23rd place in League Two.

"Mark Sampson will assume control of the team in a Caretaker role, assisted by newly appointed U18 manager Alex Revell, until further notice."