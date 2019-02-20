Stevenage boss could be in hot water with FA ahead of Cobblers clash

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria could potentially face a touchline ban for Saturday’s League Two visit of Northampton after he was sent off against Lincoln City last weekend.

Maamria ran half the length of the pitch to celebrate after Ilias Chair’s stoppage-time strike earned his side a dramatic 2-2 draw against the league leaders, having been 2-0 down with five minutes to play.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have been fined for similar celebrations this season, but Saturday’s incident was the second game running that Maamria had seen red.

He was also banished from the touchline at half-time of Stevenage’s defeat away to Tranmere the previous weekend, meaning he could be in hot water with the FA.

Maamria had been unhappy with several refereeing decisions during his side’s draw with Lincoln, telling the BBC: “Their first goal was offside, the referee missed it - they don’t know what they’re doing, but they were quick to send me off for celebrating the second goal.

“I keep saying we need stronger officials, because I think they’re top of the league because they get those decisions.

“I’m not trying to take away from the money they spend and the effort they put in, but I think on a level playing field they (Lincoln) would’ve lost that game today by two or three.”

Maamria had no regrets over the red card incident though, adding: “That’s football - I’d do it again now.”