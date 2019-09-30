STAT ATTACK: Twelve interesting stats from the season so far
Where do Cobblers rank for shots on target? Who's the dirtiest team in League Two? Which Town player has made more blocks than anyone else?
Find out the answers to these questions and more with our look at the most telling statistics of the season so far...
1. 415
Minutes Cobblers have spent in the lead this season, more than anyone else in League Two. Next best are Swindon with 336.
2. 47.1 per cent
Cobblers' average possession per game, the fourth lowest in the division. Forest Green Rovers are top with 56.7%.
3. 6
Points Cobblers have lost from goals conceded in the 87th minute or later this season. One each against Bradford and Macclesfield, two against both Morecambe and Crawley.
4. 62.7 per cent
Cobblers' pass success rate, the second-lowest in the division, above only Newport County. Again Forest Green are top with 79.6%.
