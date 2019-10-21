Standing ovation 'meant a lot' to Waters as he aims to show Cobblers fans 'the real me'

Billy Waters wants to show Cobblers fans 'the real me' after thanking them for the standing ovation he received when substituted during Saturday's win over Salford City.

Waters, making his first league start of the season, was replaced by Shaun McWilliams with four minutes remaining and home supporters showed their appreciation of his efforts with a warm and sustained ovation.

It's been a challenging and often frustrating season for the 25-year-old whose struggle for game-time, particularly in the league, has led to some dark moments, as revealed in a previous interview (above).

But he'll hope Saturday's performance and result is the start of better things to come, and he was pleased he could reward fans for their support.

"It meant a lot," he said. "The Cobblers fans haven't really seen the best of me and it's nice to see the recognition so hopefully I can keep going and keep playing and keep putting in performances that show them the real me.

"The win is a boost after last week. We all know it wasn't a great performance and there's been lots of chat about how we're going to turn it around.

"We did that and it was a great comeback from the last game but it's only the start and we need to go on a run now."

Centre-back Jordan Turnbull, who scored the second goal on Saturday, also admits the Cobblers must kick-on against Carlisle and Cambridge this week.

"With the disappointing result we had last week this is exactly what we want - a busy week and lots of football," he added.

"These are games we believe we can win and we feel we can beat anyone in this division.

"It was important to put in a performance on Saturday and we did everything we wanted to do - clean sheet, two goals and a fantastic performance.

"Now we want maximum points from this week and I think we can do it."