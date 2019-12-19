Stags boss Coughlan to implement new style of football against Cobblers

New manager Graham Coughlan has been outlining the 'high-tempo, high-energy' style of football he wants implement after taking over at Mansfield Town this week, starting against the Cobblers this weekend.

Coughlan stepped down from his position in charge of League One Bristol Rovers on Tuesday and was unveiled as Mansfield manager just a few hours later.

The 45-year-old was doing an impressive job at Rovers, who were fourth and on a 10-game unbeaten run at the time his departure, but he must now focus on trying to haul Mansfield away from the bottom third in League Two.

On how he wants his new team to play, Coughlan said: "I like up and at ‘em, in your face, high-energy, high-tempo football.

"I love balls going down the side of the pitch and coming into the box to give strikers something to attack. I love a high press and a high energy game, you’ve got to move the ball quickly, you’ve got to move the ball fast.

“But let’s take it one game at a time. We’re going into a really difficult time over the Christmas period, some top teams in this division who are on form, we’re not on form so we need to get that sorted first.

“Achievement is something we should speak about later rather than now. It’s crawl, walk, then run.”

Coughlan also explained his reasons for leaving high-flying Rovers, adding: “It’s obviously a massive opportunity and a massive chance for me at this football club. The football club is obviously local to my family, to my home, so that would have a big bearing on it.

“I think I’ll be a happier person, I think my life will be more fulfilled – you’ve got to look at your own personal well-being as well – it’s a massive opportunity, it’s a massive chance. I think it will make a massive difference to both myself and my wife.”