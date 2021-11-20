Spirited Kettering Town hold out for win at York City, overhead kick seals win for AFC Rushden & Diamonds, defeat for Corby Town

Kettering won 2-1 at York City. Photo: Peter Short

Paul Cox praised a 'proper team performance' as Kettering Town left York City with a 2-1 win.

Connor Kennedy put the Poppies 1-0 up with seven minutes gone and Gerry McDonagh doubled the advantage with 25 on the clock.

Just three minutes later Sean Newton pulled one back for the hosts, but a spirited Town side held on for three points, leaving the Poppies 14th in the National League North.

"It's a great stadium, great players here at York and we knew what was gonna come," Yorkl told Kettering Town's media platforms.

"We asked for a bit of resilience after Tuesday night to see out a game - no one can say we didn't deserve the win.

"That was a proper team performance today which I'm most pleased about."

Nathan Tshikuna's 16th minute overhead kick was the difference as AFC Rushden & Diamonds beat Redditch 1-0 in the Southern League Premier Central.

"Delighted with that, really pleased," said Diamonds boss Andy Peaks, whose side are 10th.

Corby Town were beaten 3-0 at home by Loughborough Dynamo.