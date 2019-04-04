Sordell ‘has no idea’ what his future holds after loan spell ends

Marvin Sordell says he has ‘no idea’ what his future holds and is yet to make any plans for beyond the end of his current loan spell with the Cobblers.

Sordell joined Northampton on loan from League One outfit Burton Albion as a last-minute signing in the January transfer window, putting pen to paper just moments before the 11pm deadline.

Things change every day in football. Managers change all the time, players change all the time and even owners change quite often these days so I have no idea.

The 28-year-old moved to Burton from Coventry in January 2017 and has only one year left on his contract at the Pirelli Stadium, leaving him potentially looking elsewhere in the summer.

Asked if his loan could become permanent at the PTS, Sordell said: “You can build a career anywhere but I have no idea what will happen. I don’t know what’s happening at the moment.

“Football always tends to hit me by surprise so I don’t like to plan too far ahead anymore.”

In the meantime, Sordell will be hoping to help the Cobblers finish as high as possible in League Two this season and whilst the play-offs look an almost impossible task, he says they won’t give up.

“If it’s mathematically possible, that’s all we can try and do,” he added. “If we need to win six games, we’ll try to win six games, like any other team in the league.

“We want to reach the play-offs if it’s possible but we just want to win as many of our remaining games as we can. We’ve got a full week of training ahead and we just need to work hard, stay fit and keep improving.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s loss to Port Vale, Sordell played down the notion that complacency had a role in Town’s undoing after they went a goal and a man up.

“I don’t think it was complacency,” he continued. “Sometimes it’s difficult to play against 10 men because you have more time and more space on the ball but no game of football is ever won at 1-0 after 15 or 20 minutes.

“There was a lot of football to be played and we didn’t do what we needed to in order to see the game out.

“They had a couple of chances but I don’t think, as a team, we created enough opportunities to be able to say that we absolutely outright dominated the game, especially against 10 men. We need to do better.”