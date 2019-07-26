Sordell calls time on career aged 28 after Cobblers loan stint

Former Cobblers striker Marvin Sordell has announced his retirement from football aged just 28.

The former Bolton and Charlton forward started his career at Watford and has also played for Burnley, Colchester and Coventry before spending the last couple of seasons at Burton Albion.

Sordell joined the Cobblers on loan in January but struggled with injury and fitness and managed only eight appearances, including his final ever game in professional football which came in April's 2-2 draw with Notts County.

The 28-year-old, who represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, scored 67 goals across his 10-year career and made a total of 316 appearances for eight different clubs.

On his decision to retire, Sordell said: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have been able to spend the past ten years living my dream, but my happiness now lies outside of the game and I’m excited about what lies ahead.

“My mental health has been severely impacted throughout my career, therefore I feel it’s the right time to move forward in my life.

“I have always been eager to help people who have had similar problems in their lives and going forward I’d like to be able to make a difference in football when it comes to mental wellbeing.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club for their support and understanding, and wish them all the best for the future.”