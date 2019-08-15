Sol Campbell leaves Macclesfield just two days before Cobblers clash

Macclesfield Town have parted company with Sol Campbell just two days before their Sky Bet League Two fixture with Northampton at the PTS.

Macclesfield appointed the former Arsenal and England defender last November when they were sat bottom of League Two, not long after losing 5-0 at home to the Cobblers.

Campbell kept them up though and had overseen an impressive start to the current campaign, beating Leyton Orient 3-0 last weekend before knocking out League One Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

But Campbell left the club on Thursday morning. He said: "Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success."

A club statement read: "Macclesfield Town can confirm that after eight months with the club and successfully leading us to League Two safety last season, we have mutually agreed to part ways with manager Sol Campbell.

"This has been conducted in the most amicable of ways and there has been total transparency between the club and Sol regarding the challenges which face lower league clubs such as Macclesfield Town.

"We have a very competitive squad in place, as demonstrated by our opening games of the new season and this certainly bodes well for the future.

"Sol's passion, drive and football knowledge will always be remembered at the Moss Rose with fondness.

"We will be making a further announcement on the appointment of a new coach as soon as possible.

"Finally, we would like to thank Sol for his time at the club - not only in helping us retain our League Two status, but also for installing a winning mentality which we now hope to build on."