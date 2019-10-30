Smith pinpoints Scunthorpe defeat as 'the turning point' after Cobblers held 'big inquest'

Striker Harry Smith believes Cobblers' 3-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United could well prove the 'turning point' of their season.

Cobblers have won all three games since losing heavily at Glanford Park, sweeping aside Salford City, Carlisle Untied and Cambridge United in successive matches, all without conceding a goal.

Smith was on target in the most recent victory over Cambridge at the weekend but he believes what happened the previous weekend was the a key moment in Town's season.

"I think the turning point was the Scunthorpe game if I'm being honest," he said. "We look back at that now and there was a big inquest and some harsh words were exchanged in the dressing room.

"As players we had a few meetings throughout the week and the way we've responded since then has been a credit to ourselves and that comes from the management right the way through to the players.

"But the next game is always the most important one. Oldham haven't had the best of starts but they've got some good players and it'll be a difficult test so we'll work hard this coming week and look to make it four in a row."

The fact Town have won all three games 2-0 is also noteworthy given they surrendered two-goal advantages in games against Crawley and Morecambe.

Smith added: "We've been in positions before, against Crawley and Morecambe, where we've let ourselves down having been 2-0 up and dropped four points.

"But we've had some long meetings about what we can do better when we get into that position again and the last few games we've executed it brilliantly.

"Three 2-0 wins and we've seen them out comfortably and I'm delighted for the boys at the back, especially Charlie, Scotty and Jordan, because that's three clean sheets in a week."