Smith hoping to kick-on after 'tough start' to Cobblers career

Harry Smith doesn't need anyone to tell him that he hasn't enjoyed the smoothest of starts to his Cobblers career.

The imposing striker arrived at the PTS with big ambitions and a burgeoning reputation but hopes of a flying start as Town's frontman evaporated when he failed to score in any of his first eight matches.

Even when he netted in his next game at Stevenage - a fine header from a fine Nicky Adams cross - it was immediately tempered by an unnecessary red card 10 minutes later.

At last, though, he looks to be finding his feet. With two goals in four games, including the opener against Cambridge on Saturday, things are looking up for the 6ft 5in 24-year-old.

"There's no two ways about it, it's been a tough start for me here," admitted Smith. "I've been in and out of the team and I've not found much consistency.

"The boys have been on at me to find consistency and on Saturday I followed up a decent performance at Carlisle and fortunately I got myself a goal.

"Hopefully now I can kick-start my season because after the first goal I scored at Stevenage I got sent off and I couldn't really continue that momentum, which was a shame.

"But I scored at Cambridge in the EFL Trophy match and now I feel my performances are coming and hopefully the goals will continue to flow.

"But it doesn't matter who's scoring the goals as long as we've got the three points come 5pm because that's the main thing."

It was not just Smith's physical presence that caused problems for Cambridge on Saturday, it was also his movement as he scored one, set up the second and was only denied another by Dimitar Mitov.

"Wherever the manager wants me to play, I'll play," he added. "If he wants me in goal, I'll play in goal! I just want to play football and do my best for the club.

"Whether it's one up front, two up front or three up front, I just want to do my best."