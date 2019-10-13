Skipper Goode 'embarrassed' after Cobblers 'fall apart' in defeat to Scunthorpe - reaction + highlights

There was no holding back from Cobblers captain Charlie Goode on Saturday as he labelled his side's performance against Scunthorpe United as 'embarrassing' and says they simply 'fell apart' during a disastrous first-half.

The game was effectively dead and buried with just 31 minutes gone at Glanford Park as Lee Novak's brace and another for former Cobblers man Kevin van Veen put Scunny into an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Town did manage to limit the damage to three goals after an improved second-half showing - despite Vadaine Oliver's controversial red card - but that could hardly gloss over a day to forget for Keith Curle's men, who drop to 18th place in Sky Bet League Two.

It was an especially painful afternoon for Goode who was making his first return to Scunthorpe since leaving in the summer, and home supporters took pleasure in his team's struggles.

"It was far from good enough," he admitted. "I think for the first 20 or so minutes we fell apart and went 3-0 down and that's just not good enough.

"It's embarrassing to come here and be 3-0 down to a team that's only won once so far this season. They're a good side but we think we're a good side and we've got to go out and show them that.

"There's no point us coming out here and deciding to play at 3-0 down. A lot of teams can do that and it's the easiest time to play because you're losing 3-0.

"We have to be better than that because that wasn't good enough. We've got a week of training coming up now with a game on Saturday and another league game on Tuesday and it's an opportunity for us to get going."

Midfielder Matty Warburton, who returned to the starting line-up at Glanford Park, echoed those thoughts, adding: "When we start games like that we can't make excuses.

"We did have chances and I'm guilty of missing one - I should have hit the target - and some others are as well but we need to get in, regroup, watch the video and train hard and make this the turning point."