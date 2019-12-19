Signing for Cobblers has been 'a breath of fresh air' for rejuvenated Anderson

Revitalised midfielder Paul Anderson has described playing for the Cobblers as 'a breath of fresh air' after revealing just how badly he missed football during the previous 12 months.

The 31-year-old made just four substitute appearances for Plymouth Argyle throughout the whole of last season and then struggled to find a new home in the summer.

He was facing another frustrating campaign until Keith Curle and the Cobblers came calling when they offered him a much-needed route back into the game in October.

Signing a short-term deal at the PTS, he's been a mainstay in the side and helped hoist Town from bottom-half strugglers to genuine promotion contenders.

"I can't speak for other players but some might be happy just going somewhere and not necessarily playing every week," said Anderson.

"But all I've ever wanted to do is start games and play games. I left Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world, because I wanted to play first-team football.

"It wasn't about what could have been, at the time I just wanted to play football and when you miss so much football that's out of your hands, it's really frustrating."

Anderson played for Liverpool's youth teams but the bulk of his senior career has come at Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Ipswich Town.

He also spent a season at Northampton and it's back at the PTS where he feels refreshed, rejuvenated and anxious to make up for lost time.

"It's been a breath of fresh air to come in and enjoy myself and it's one of those where you don't know what you've got until it's gone," he added.

"Whether it's good fortune or not, I now know what it's like to miss it and I've missed it so much.

"I'm just playing with a smile on my face and I'm just enjoying it. Sometimes you forget that when you're in and amongst it and the pressure's on you.

"I'm just playing pressure-free and enjoying my football so it's been really nice for me."