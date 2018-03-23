Sheridan desperate for Fleetwood to end Highbury horror run against Cobblers

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan is desperate for the Cod Army to end their dismal home run when the Cobblers head to the Highbury Stadium on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Incredibly, Fleetwood haven’t won a home game in Sky Bet League One since October 28 last year, when Oxford United were beaten 2-0.

They have the worst home record in league one, having claimed just 18 points from 19 matches played, four fewer than the Cobblers have managed this season at Sixfields.

Town can travel with some confidence as they are protecting an unbeaten away record in 2018, but things have picked up for Fleetwood under new boss Sheridan, and they have drawn their past two home games, both 1-1 against Milton Keynes Dons and Plymouth Argyle.

Saturday is a massive clash for both teams as they try to secure their league one survival, and Sheridan is going into the match with a positive mindset.

“Northampton had a good result during the week, and played a different formation.

“They’ve got one or two injuries and John-Joe O’Toole is suspended, but we know they are a team that’s fighting for their lives.

“They’re not going to come and lie down and they know the importance of this.

“They’ll see it as a chance to pick three points up as well, so we’ve got to make life difficult for them.

“We’ll work on what they do but I want to look at us. I want to focus on how we can affect the game and go and win it.

“We’re at home and I expect us to win the game.

“If we were playing Wigan or Blackburn, I’d still tell the players that I’d expect us to win the game.

“Nothing’s achieved yet, and we’ve got to concentrate on trying to get the wins as quickly as we can.”

Sheridan feels for the Fleetwood fans who have had to sit and watch their team toil away on home soil, but has been impressed by their backing.

“The fans don’t come and pay the money to watch you lose football matches so hopefully we can get a win at home quickly,” said the former Republic Of Ireland international.

“The supporters have been right behind us. They’ve supported me for the four games I’ve been here.

“They want what we want, we want to win games and stay in the division so hopefully we’re all in it together.

“I think the fans responded to the two good performances at home hopefully we can just get that little bit more.

“I’m just after points. If we play well, it doesn’t matter as long as we’re getting something from games and our objective is to stay in the division, but winning games is a good feeling.”