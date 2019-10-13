Scunthorpe United 3 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers were well beaten by Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park on Saturday.
There are some unsurprisingly low scores in our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Didn't get enough on van Veen's header to push it away from the danger area. Little he could do for United's other two goals but fortunate to spill Novak's hat-trick effort onto the bar and not into the net... 5
A thoroughly miserable return to his former club. Can only assume he was still feeling the effects of illness as there's no other way to explain such an out-of-sorts display from the skipper, by far his worst of the season... 4
Usually assured and steady, it was strange to see him look so shaky and insecure. Lost Novak when the defender went through on goal and never got to grips with Scunthorpe's front two in Town's disastrous first 31 minutes... 4