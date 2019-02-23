‘Robust and committed’ MK Dons delight boss Tisdale

Milton Keynes Dons boss Paul Tisdale was delighted with his team’s ‘robust and committed performance’ in their 2-0 win over Newport County on Saturday.

Second half goals from Ousseynou Cisse and Chuks Aneke secured a hard-fought win for Dons against County, and the result sees Dons stay in fourth place in Sky Bet League Two, just two points off the top three.

Newport had their moments in an entertaining game at Stadium MK, but Dons, who also saw Kieran Agard miss a first-half penalty, were worthy winners, and Tisdale was a very happy man.

Cisse’s goal 12 minutes after the break gave MK the lead before Aneke’s 16th goal of the season in the final minute of the game secured the points, and Tisdale said: “At 1-0 it is never over, and we were really trying to get that second goal.

“It wasn’t a case of us sitting on that 1-0 lead, and we tried our very best to put more pressure on them, and eventually we got that second goal.

“I think it was a really good game against a team who went for us.

“As you would expect, they changed things when it was 1-0 and really tried to put us under pressure, but it was a really tough, robust and committed performance, and I am delighted we won.

“We are developing, and I have just congratulated the team on the manner of the performance.

“There is a 2-0 win and there is a 2-0 win, and that was a result, performance and scoreline that performance that pleases the manager.”

Dons claiming the maximum was all the more important as the top three of LincolnCity, Bury and Mansfield Town all secured wins, but Tisdale isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“We have a dozen more games, there is a good quarter of the season still to go, and there is a lot of football to be played,” said the Dons boss.

“We have to concentrate on the next game, and although it is an old cliche, it happens to be true.”

MK are back in action next Saturday when they host Crawley Town at Stadium MK.