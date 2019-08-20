Robins boss Wellens has 'ideas' as how to 'hurt' Cobblers

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens has identified the areas he believes his side can 'hurt' the Cobblers during Tuesday's Sky Bet League Two fixture at the County Ground.

The Robins are the early pace-setters in League Two after starting the season with back-to-back wins over Scunthorpe and Carlisle before scoring a late equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Exeter City.

Swindon's tally of seven points from three league games is matched by Exeter and Forest Green, and puts them six clear of tonight's visitors to Wiltshire, with Northampton chasing a first win of the campaign.

"We've watched Northampton and we've got certain ideas on how to hurt them," said Wellens.

"But so far we've got good results and it'll only be a good start if we're in the same position in 10 or 12 games. I look at us this season and I think we're a good team.

"We should have nine points out of nine, 100 per cent, and it's getting round now that people think we're a good team and expect us to be up there."

Asked if he's been surprised by Northampton's slow start to the season, Wellens replied: "Sometimes you can be a bit stubborn in pre-season and keep at something even if it isn't working because you want to play that way.

"We did that in pre-season when certain things worked for us but you've just got to find out what works for you with the players you've got.

"I'm sure when Keith Curle works with his squad for a longer period of time they'll come good.

"Football isn't rocket science. If you've got a formula that's working for you then keep doing exactly the same because if you veer away from it then you'll lose games."