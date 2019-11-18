Roberts makes immediate impact at Banbury as boss Ford hails teenager's 'fantastic attitude'

Cobblers teenager Morgan Roberts has made an immediate impression at Banbury United after signing a month's loan deal with the Southern League club last week.

The 18-year-old played 78 minutes in the Challenge Cup tie against Beaconsfield Town just hours after signing last Tuesday evening and then chalked up another 75 minutes during Saturday's 5-1 victory of Leiston.

Just prior to his substitution, Roberts provided a terrific assist for United's fourth goal when his cross was headed home by Jannai Gordon.

Discussing why he signed Roberts, who's playing alongside older brother Connor at Banbury, and his early impression of Town's youngster, Puritans boss Mike Ford said: "I felt we needed someone who would come in and liven us up and keep our performance levels where they need to be because Morgan has clearly got something.

"He's very lively, he's good on the ball, he's got good pace, a good left-foot and he's got a fantastic attitude. He's also tenacious and a tough little cookie so we're happy to have him with us and hopefully he enjoys his month here.

"He got smashed all over the pitch on Tuesday night, picked himself up and got smashed again on Saturday but again he picked himself up and crosses a fantastic ball for the fourth goal.

"It's nice for him to be playing with Connor and they're both very good players with good attitudes."

Banbury, currently second in Premier Division Central, are back in action on Tuesday evening when they play Leamington.

Meanwhile, Cobblers goalkeeper Bradley Lashley played for Daventry Town as they lost 2-1 against Bedford Town.

However, Cam McWilliams missed out after St Ives Town's game against Hednesford Town was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.