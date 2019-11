Cobblers youngster Morgan Roberts has headed back out on loan after completing his short stint at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The 18-year-old winger will spend the next month with Banbury United, who are second in Premier Division Central of the Southern League.

Roberts started all eight games during his time on loan at Diamonds, who are 13th in the same division.

He could be involved this evening when the Puritans visit Beaconsfield Town in the second round of the Challenge Cup.