Josh Eppiah is said to be Northampton Town’s highest paid player – with a more than tidy £6,100 a week.

The Leicester loan man leads the charts with Danny Hylton (£3,400) and Marc Leonard (£2,900) next in the money list.

The figures have been revealed by the salarysport.com website, which gives figures for Cobblers entire squad.

If the figures are to be believed then Cobblers are shipping out £2,095,080 per year or £40,290 per week in wages. (*Data is not currently available for transfer window signings)

