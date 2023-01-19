News you can trust since 1931
Leicester City loan man Josh Eppiah is said to be the best paid player at Northampton Town, on £6,100 a week.

Revealed: How much Northampton Town's best paid players are said to earn each week - picture gallery

Josh Eppiah is said to be Northampton Town’s highest paid player – with a more than tidy £6,100 a week.

By Stephen Thirkill
24 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 11:50am

The Leicester loan man leads the charts with Danny Hylton (£3,400) and Marc Leonard (£2,900) next in the money list.

The figures have been revealed by the salarysport.com website, which gives figures for Cobblers entire squad.

If the figures are to be believed then Cobblers are shipping out £2,095,080 per year or £40,290 per week in wages. (*Data is not currently available for transfer window signings)

1. Josh Eppiah

Weekly wage: £6,100

Photo: Pete Norton:f

2. Danny Hylton

Weekly wage: £3,400

Photo: Pete Norton:f

3. Marc Leonard

Weekly wage: £2,900

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Akin Odimayo

Weekly wage: £2,500

Photo: Pete Norton

