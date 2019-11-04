Revealed: How long every League Two team has held the lead this season Find out which League Two team has been in front for the longest amount of time so far this season and which team is most likely to fall behind. Where do the Cobblers rank? Check it out below... 1. Morecambe - 24th Time winning: 180 (minutes).'Time drawing: 802.'Time losing: 548.'League position: 24th Getty Buy a Photo 2. Grimsby Town - 23rd Time winning: 184. 'Time drawing: 697. 'Time losing: 469.'League position: 18th Getty Buy a Photo 3. Stevenage - 22nd Time winning: 212.'Time drawing: 1050.'Time losing: 268.'League position: 22nd Getty Buy a Photo 4. Cambridge United - 21st Time winning: 220.'Time drawing: 977.'Time losing: 333.'League position: 12th Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6