Cobblers spent 80 minutes ahead at Oldham on Saturday but still only managed a draw.

Revealed: How long every League Two team has held the lead this season

Find out which League Two team has been in front for the longest amount of time so far this season and which team is most likely to fall behind.

Where do the Cobblers rank? Check it out below...

1. Morecambe - 24th

Time winning: 180 (minutes).'Time drawing: 802.'Time losing: 548.'League position: 24th
2. Grimsby Town - 23rd

Time winning: 184. 'Time drawing: 697. 'Time losing: 469.'League position: 18th
3. Stevenage - 22nd

Time winning: 212.'Time drawing: 1050.'Time losing: 268.'League position: 22nd
4. Cambridge United - 21st

Time winning: 220.'Time drawing: 977.'Time losing: 333.'League position: 12th
