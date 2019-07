In a close call, 3-5-2 was the formation of choice with 38% of the vote, and below is how you think the Cobblers should line-up against the Saddlers...

1. Goalkeeper Steve Arnold Getty Buy a Photo

2. Centre-back Jordan Turnbull Getty Buy a Photo

3. Centre-back Charlie Goode Getty Buy a Photo

4. Centre-back Scott Wharton Getty Buy a Photo

View more