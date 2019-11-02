Resurgent Cobblers have learned from painful late-goal lessons

Goalkeeper David Cornell believes the Cobblers have learned from the painful late-goal lessons handed out to them earlier this season.

The past three games have seen Town secure 2-0 victories in comfortable fashion.

Sam Hoskins was on target as the Cobblers won 5-2 at Oldham in May (Picture: Pete Norton)

It is a run of results that has ensured the Cobblers have moved to within one place of the play-offs and just four points off the top three.

They head to Oldham Athletic on Saturday hoping for a fourth straight win, and Cornell believes if Town can get themselves into a winning position then they will be able to do just that.

It’s a far cry from just last month when Town frustratingly threw away 2-0 leads late on to draw 2-2 with Crawley Town and Morecambe.

And Cornell said: “I think we have learned our lessons.

“Obviously it was disappointing to drop those points at the time, but we have learned the lessons which is good.

“It is great for everyone for the team to get clean sheets, although I am pretty sure if we were winning 3-1 or 2-1 then everybody would still be happy.

“But I do think it breeds confidence for myself, the back four and the rest of the team that we have been pretty solid in the past three games.”

Town make a pretty swift return to Oldham, as they only played there in May, sealing a 5-2 final day success.

The Latics actually took the lead in that game before eventually being swamped by a rampant Cobblers team, but Cornell is expecting them to be a tough nut to crack this weekend.

Former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria took over at Oldham last month, and after a a run of four defeats in five, they have won and drawn their past two games.

“It is a tough place to go, as we found out in the first 20 minutes when we played them at the end of last season,” said Cornell.

“That said, fingers crossed we can get the same result as we did that day! But it will be a tough game, as every game in this division is.

“I think Oldham have kept two clean sheets in the past two games, so they have done alright and have picked up a little bit. So it will be a tough afternoon, but we will be prepared for it.”

Cornell returns to a club where he spent a tricky season in 2015/16, making 17 starts.

But he said: “It was alright there. It was my first step out of the comfortable environment I had been in for a long time (at Swansea City).

“They were difficult times there, but it is a really good club.

“They have struggled over the past few years, but fingers crossed things are sorted off the pitch there as well, and they can also pick up a bit - but obviously only after Saturday!”