Referees 'need to understand the difference between a tackle and a foul' - Curle frustrated by Forest Green antics

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says he has sympathy with referees when players are 'throwing themselves to the ground' following his side's 1-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Antony Coggins was the man in the middle for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash at the PTS and he regularly felt the wrath of home supporters during the first 45 minutes.

The Oxfordshire official made a series of baffling decisions - for both teams - and was quick to award free-kicks to the visitors even when there seemed to be minimal contact.

It didn't make any difference to the outcome as Nicky Adams' corner was bundled over the line by a combination of Sam Hoskins and visiting defender Matt Mills for the only goal of the game just shy of half-time.

Nevertheless, Curle admitted to his frustration over some of Coggins' decisions, and Forest Green's antics, when asked for his view afterwards.

"I read some of their reports from their manager before the game, saying he felt his players hadn't been protected and I understand that," said Curle.

"Sometimes, to combat that, you try to protect yourself and if there's a threat of a challenge, you go to ground.

"But we are a very competitive team and I think the amount of free-kicks given against us during the game on Saturday were not justified.

"Sometimes referees needs to understand that there's a difference between a tackle and a foul and a competitive edge to a game.

"But overall it's difficult for referees when you get players throwing themselves to the ground.

"It's difficult for them to analyse and distinguish between what is a tackle, what is a foul and what is somebody trying to gain an advantage by winning a free-kick."