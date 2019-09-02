Referee 'swayed towards the Cobblers' against Plymouth, claims Argyle defender

Plymouth goalscorer Joe Riley claimed referee Sebastian Stockbridge 'swayed towards' Northampton in the first-half of Saturday's League Two encounter at the PTS Stadium.

Stockbridge awarded the Cobblers a seventh-minute penalty when Sam Hoskins' cross hit Callum McFadzean on the arm, successfully converted by Ryan Watson.

Home supporters were up in arms just three minutes later though, after Watson was deemed to have fouled Danny Mayor just outside Town's penalty box, despite seemingly winning the ball.

Riley drilled the subsequent free-kick under the wall and past goalkeeper David Cornell to equalise, but Andy Williams scored twice later in the first-half as the Cobblers prevailed 3-1 to condemn Plymouth to just their second defeat of the season.

“The referee seemed to be swaying towards them in the first-half with his decisions I think, which I had a word with him about,” Riley revealed to the Plymouth Herald.

“But we can’t make excuses. We were nowhere near it in the first-half. As players we have got to go away and ask ourselves why, and I’m sure will do that."

On the penalty incident, Riley added: “When you are jumping you have got to use your arms. Fadz has jumped to try to block a cross and your arms are going to be in the air.

“He can’t do anything if the lad has absolutely lashed the ball at his arm. It’s out of our hands, stuff like that, all we can focus on is on our performance and, like I say, we were nowhere near it to a man, first-half certainly.”

Cobblers' high-press forced Plymouth into several mistakes during Saturday's game as the visitors attempted to pass out from the back, though Ryan Lowe's side persisted with the tactic throughout.

Riley continued: “I think this was a little taster for probably how most teams are going to play against us at home and we have got to rise to that.

“Certainly come winter, when the pitches get worse, we have got to do the ugly side of football a little bit better, and we didn’t do that today.

“That’s gutting really because we are an honest bunch of lads and we have all got one goal this season. That’s to achieve promotion, but we have got to perform better than we did in the first-half.”