'Professional' and 'meticulous' Cobblers impress new boy Anderson

New signing Paul Anderson has been struck by just how 'professional' and 'meticulous' the Cobblers have been since he started training with the club last month.

The 31-year-old spent a couple of weeks on the training pitch with Town before earning a short-term contract 10 days ago.

At the time Keith Curle's side were 18th in Sky Bet League Two but, having witnessed his new team-mates close-up, Anderson always felt things would eventually improve.

"It takes time to get things to gel," he said. "I wasn't here before so I don't know what the performances were like but I can only judge the lads on what they've been like in training and they're so professional.

"The staff get everything right and they're very, very meticulous and everyone is working so hard. Training has been brilliant since I've come in and the performances have been second to none."

Anderson's arrival at the club has coincided with their best run of form - three successive wins - and he believes the 'maturity' of youngsters Scott Pollock and Shaun McWilliams, added to Alan McCormack's experience, has been vital.

He added: "In conditions like on Saturday it's extremely difficult and I know before I came here we gave away a few 2-0 leads but you've just got to keep your head, do all the right things and make the right decisions and be professional.

"I think you can see the maturity growing throughout the team and we've got young lads like Shaun and Scotty Pollock in the middle with Macca and they've shown great maturity for their age.

"It's nice for them to have Macca around to help and mature them. When you become an experienced player, you talk a lot more and you talk to the young boys.

"But even the young lads are vocal as well and using your voice in football is a massive thing. Macca is brilliant at it and he can dictate a game and he can put the opposition off and you've got to use your strengths."