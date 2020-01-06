Premier League opposition next? Cobblers trio reveal who they want in FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cobblers manager Keith Curle has a simple request for tonight's FA Cup fourth-round draw: anyone at home.

For the first time since 2004, some 16 years ago, the Cobblers will feature in the fourth-round draw of the world's oldest cup competition.

Back then, Colin Calderwood's side pulled out a tantalising home tie against Manchester United and there's a decent chance of an equally juicy tie tonight with many of the Premier League big boys still in the competition.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester City are through to round four while Manchester United and Tottenham were taken to replays and Arsenal play Leeds this evening.

Carlisle United are the only other League Two club left, but Curle is not overly bothered by the opposition.

"Anybody at home," he said. "I want to continue the progression here and if we get a home fixture we can get an extra 10 per cent out of our players because of the backing our supporters will give them.

"You give any team an extra 10 per cent you've got a chance."

Cobblers have beaten Chippenham, Notts County and Burton Albion to reach this stage but Nicky Adams is now fancying one of the big boys.

"When my son was born, it was the same day as the draw and the lads were saying it'd top the day off if we get a big draw," he said.

"I went 'knowing my luck we'll get a hard one like Burton away' and I checked my phone and it was Burton away! All the lads thought I had jinxed it but I said not to worry because we'll beat them.

"I think everyone's dream is to get one of the big clubs - a Man United, a Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal. Any of them.

"Away would be lovely, wouldn't it? But I don't think they would fancy coming to Sixfields!

"But whoever we get, we've just got to do the same things we've done and see how far we can go."

Meanwhile, former Everton youth player Ryan Watson would love a return to Merseyside.

He added: "I would like Liverpool because it's obviously local to me but any of the big six would do.

"I don't mind if it's home or away. It'd be nice to play them at the PTS but we'll see what happens!"