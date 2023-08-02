Predicting where Derby County, Blackpool and all other 22 League One teams will finish in the 2023/24 season
The 2023/24 Sky Bet League One season gets up and running with its opening round of fixtures this weekend.
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:03 BST
Cobblers host fellow newcomers Stevenage at Sixfields whilst title favourites Derby County entertain relegated Wigan Athletic, who start the season with an eight-point deduction. But who will finish where this season? We’ve had a go at predicting the final League One standings...
