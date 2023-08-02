News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
The new EFL season kicks off this weekend.The new EFL season kicks off this weekend.
The new EFL season kicks off this weekend.

Predicting where Derby County, Blackpool and all other 22 League One teams will finish in the 2023/24 season

The 2023/24 Sky Bet League One season gets up and running with its opening round of fixtures this weekend.
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

Cobblers host fellow newcomers Stevenage at Sixfields whilst title favourites Derby County entertain relegated Wigan Athletic, who start the season with an eight-point deduction. But who will finish where this season? We’ve had a go at predicting the final League One standings...

Manager: Paul Warne. Last season's finish: 7th. Title odds: 4/1

1. Derby County

Manager: Paul Warne. Last season's finish: 7th. Title odds: 4/1 Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Manager: Neil Critchley. Last season's finish: 23rd (Championship). Title odds: 8/1

2. Blackpool

Manager: Neil Critchley. Last season's finish: 23rd (Championship). Title odds: 8/1 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Manager: Ian Evatt. Last season's finish: 5th. Title odds: 5/1

3. Bolton Wanderers

Manager: Ian Evatt. Last season's finish: 5th. Title odds: 5/1 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Manager: John Mousinho. Last season's finish: 8th. Title odds: 9/1

4. Portsmouth

Manager: John Mousinho. Last season's finish: 8th. Title odds: 9/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Derby CountyLeague OneBlackpoolCobblersSixfieldsWigan Athletic