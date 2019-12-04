Who enhanced their case for more game-time? Pictures: Pete Norton

Portsmouth 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from Leasing.com Trophy clash

Cobblers' EFL Trophy campaign was ended by a 2-1 loss at Portsmouth on Tuesday.

With manager Keith Curle naming a much-changed team at Fratton Park, which fringe players staked their claim for a regular first-team place? Find out with our player ratings...

Needed a good game after Sunday's subpar showing and he delivered at Fratton Park. His save from Evans in the first-half was routine but he had to be at his absolute best when brilliantly denying Pitman and Marquis late on... 8

1. Steve Arnold

His recent exclusion from the starting line-up has been through no fault of his own and this was a timely reminder to Curle that he's more then capable of stepping into the breach when required. A good display at centre-back... 7

2. Reece Hall-Johnson

Coming up against League One opposition didn't stop him from delivering another steady 90 minutes at Fratton Park, defending his goal diligently and playing some decent passes out of defence... 7.5

3. Jordan Turnbull

Close to scoring in a fourth straight game when he headed wide in the opening moments and it was business as usual at the back, aside from one rash challenge... 7

4. Scott Wharton

