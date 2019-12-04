Portsmouth 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from Leasing.com Trophy clash
Cobblers' EFL Trophy campaign was ended by a 2-1 loss at Portsmouth on Tuesday.
With manager Keith Curle naming a much-changed team at Fratton Park, which fringe players staked their claim for a regular first-team place? Find out with our player ratings...
1. Steve Arnold
Needed a good game after Sunday's subpar showing and he delivered at Fratton Park. His save from Evans in the first-half was routine but he had to be at his absolute best when brilliantly denying Pitman and Marquis late on... 8
His recent exclusion from the starting line-up has been through no fault of his own and this was a timely reminder to Curle that he's more then capable of stepping into the breach when required. A good display at centre-back... 7